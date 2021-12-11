Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of PBW opened at $77.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.90. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $70.39 and a 1-year high of $138.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.