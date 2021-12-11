Investors Purchase High Volume of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 9,501 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,231% compared to the average volume of 714 put options.

Shares of SPHB opened at $78.47 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $54.42 and a twelve month high of $83.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,229,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 835,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,079,000 after purchasing an additional 59,021 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 263,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 75,292 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.