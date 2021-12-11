IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CLRG) Shares Up 2.1%

IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CLRG) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.41 and last traded at $35.41. 341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.69.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average is $34.18.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.