iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY) Trading Up 0%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY) shares were up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.61 and last traded at $85.55. Approximately 1,854,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,686,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.51.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.09.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.