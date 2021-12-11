iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 71,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,096,995 shares.The stock last traded at $128.71 and had previously closed at $128.59.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

