iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 552,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 21,649,084 shares.The stock last traded at $39.01 and had previously closed at $38.86.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,113,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,781,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,370,000 after buying an additional 711,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,648,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,022,000 after buying an additional 1,527,441 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

