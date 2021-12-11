iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Holdings Raised by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 173.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD opened at $132.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.91 and its 200-day moving average is $133.92. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $127.91 and a 12 month high of $138.21.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

