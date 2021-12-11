iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,689 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,062,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,814,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,979,000 after acquiring an additional 604,234 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7,548.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 598,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,553,000 after buying an additional 590,588 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,948.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 564,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,583,000 after buying an additional 537,078 shares during the period.

ACWI opened at $105.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $107.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.97.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.