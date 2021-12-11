iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.5% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 80,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 404,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 40,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $70.67 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

