iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7,491.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127,687 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 20.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.54% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $289,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 85,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 50,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

