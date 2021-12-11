iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Holdings Raised by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,228 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,553,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 286.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 415,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,841,000 after purchasing an additional 307,722 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,537,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $163.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.56 and a 12-month high of $178.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.68.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

