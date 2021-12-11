ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives $301.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $301.75.

ITMPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ITM Power stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,015. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92. ITM Power has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

