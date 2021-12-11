J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 20,289 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 242.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,576,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,793,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,918,000 after buying an additional 463,275 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.18.

NYSE:PRU opened at $107.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $115.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.48.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

