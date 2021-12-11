J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,709 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 731,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 95,104 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 23.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 362,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 69,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 91.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 82,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBN opened at $25.98 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

