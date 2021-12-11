Jack L. Howard Purchases 16,000 Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Jack L. Howard purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $593,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SPLP stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $808.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $392.11 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Steel Partners by 297.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Steel Partners by 10.5% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Steel Partners by 31.8% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 5,604,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,488 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Steel Partners in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Partners by 36.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

