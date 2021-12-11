Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target Lowered to GBX 290 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($4.38) to GBX 290 ($3.85) in a research report report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 360 ($4.77) to GBX 330 ($4.38) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 250 ($3.32) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 309 ($4.10).

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

