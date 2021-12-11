Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $859,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 857,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 187,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 152,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,726,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,209,000 after purchasing an additional 174,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $74.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.96. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

