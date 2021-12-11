Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after acquiring an additional 806,296 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 35.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,365,000 after acquiring an additional 721,025 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 274.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,413,000 after acquiring an additional 582,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $46,099,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR opened at $92.59 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day moving average of $97.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

