Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,032 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $110.08 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $88.97 and a 1 year high of $111.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.70.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.