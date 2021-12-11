Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 341,043 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341,043 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,498,000 after purchasing an additional 599,615 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,890,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,066,000 after buying an additional 252,925 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,685,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,201,000 after buying an additional 198,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 613.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,092,000 after buying an additional 1,844,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,340,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.37. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

