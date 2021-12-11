Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 348 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $432.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $419.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $333.77 and a one year high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

