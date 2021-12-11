Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 36,268 Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 69.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,268 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEF. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Shares of DEF opened at $71.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.02. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $71.22.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

