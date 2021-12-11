Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,828 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $169.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $169.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

