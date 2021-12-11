Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,470 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.65.

ZM stock opened at $185.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.27 and a 1-year high of $451.77. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -1.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.93, for a total transaction of $625,923.48. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,656,655.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total value of $496,653.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,586 shares of company stock worth $25,324,991. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

