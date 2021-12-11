Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 14.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,294 shares of company stock valued at $33,529,948. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist raised their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

ABBV opened at $125.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.19. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $126.01. The stock has a market cap of $221.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

