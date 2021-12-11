James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 748,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,765,000 after purchasing an additional 280,703 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,067.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 840,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,070,000 after purchasing an additional 768,495 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

