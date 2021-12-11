James Investment Research Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,720,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 153,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

