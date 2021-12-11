James Investment Research Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.2% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,612 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 32,346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $106,274,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Amazon.com by 13.4% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,173.80.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,444.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,437.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3,425.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

