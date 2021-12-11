Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $18.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.42% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $18,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 77,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17,666.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $386,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWC opened at $138.77 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $114.57 and a 1 year high of $159.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.35.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.