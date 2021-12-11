Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $27.52 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,977 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $27,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 58,519 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 16,210 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 113,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO opened at $54.56 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.97.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.