Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $29,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,472,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $272.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

