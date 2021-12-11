JCSD Capital LLC Reduces Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

JCSD Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Pacific Premier Bancorp comprises approximately 3.2% of JCSD Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.35. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $34,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $273,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $371,654 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPBI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

