JCSD Capital LLC Sells 5,243 Shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

JCSD Capital LLC reduced its position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in Five Star Bancorp were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSBC stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $33.98.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 46.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

