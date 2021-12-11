Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €85.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BAS. Barclays set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($88.76) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €82.07 ($92.21).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €59.83 ($67.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €62.62 and a 200-day moving average of €65.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion and a PE ratio of 9.70. Basf has a 12 month low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($81.89).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

