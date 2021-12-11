Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Centamin in a report released on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centamin’s FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CELTF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.59.

Shares of CELTF opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $1.86.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

