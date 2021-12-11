Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FTI. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.62.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $6.55 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 637,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

