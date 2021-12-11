Jeffrey D. Benjamin Sells 5,000 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $323,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $80.93. The firm has a market cap of $692.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.69% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMRK. Roth Capital raised their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

