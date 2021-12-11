Jeffrey D. Benjamin Sells 5,000 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $323,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $80.93. The firm has a market cap of $692.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.69% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AMRK. Roth Capital raised their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.
Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.