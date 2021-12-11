Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 2,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PINS opened at $37.26 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.77. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

