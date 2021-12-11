JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 207 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Amundi acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,505,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 15.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after acquiring an additional 544,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 24.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $633,065,000 after acquiring an additional 533,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD opened at $264.97 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $265.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

