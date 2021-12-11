JJJ Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 45.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKM stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

