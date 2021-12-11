JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $142,000 Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 106.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tyson Foods by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 34,460 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,203,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,777,000 after purchasing an additional 72,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after purchasing an additional 59,739 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 57.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 41,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 744,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $84.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,222 over the last 90 days. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

