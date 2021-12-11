JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $74,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.67.

APD stock opened at $295.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.41 and a 200-day moving average of $285.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.