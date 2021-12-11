JJJ Advisors Inc. Sells 375 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 21,408 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the second quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 593,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 25,801 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ opened at $50.19 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

