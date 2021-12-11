JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,717 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JOFFU. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $8,785,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,430,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 421,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 98,282 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS JOFFU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

