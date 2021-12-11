John N. Daly Sells 5,000 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $33,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98. CareCloud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 7.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CareCloud by 71.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CareCloud by 274.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 81,902 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareCloud by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of CareCloud by 125.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. 23.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

