John N. Daly Sells 5,000 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $33,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98. CareCloud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.
CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CareCloud Company Profile
CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.
