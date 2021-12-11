Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,326 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 4.1% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $71,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $148.99 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

