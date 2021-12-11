Joseph Baratta Sells 37,500 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joseph Baratta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $133.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.89. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.81%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,032,000 after buying an additional 284,282 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

