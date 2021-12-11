Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,053 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.97, for a total transaction of $2,600,877.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $322.96 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.61 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 445.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Morningstar by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Morningstar by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Morningstar by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 6,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

