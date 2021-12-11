Joseph P. Keithley Sells 3,000 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ACLS stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $69.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 184,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 87,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 40,139 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

