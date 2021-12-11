JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 1,700 ($22.54) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,837 ($24.36).

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($21.77) to GBX 1,635 ($21.68) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,770 ($23.47) to GBX 1,800 ($23.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,498.75 ($19.87).

Shares of St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,608.50 ($21.33) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.69 billion and a PE ratio of 42.55. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 1,074.50 ($14.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,697 ($22.50). The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,549.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,537.32.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

